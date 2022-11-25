Scarborough and Whitby Saint Cecilia's care homes boosted by overseas nurses

Thanks to an innovative partnership with its local health trust, Saint Cecilia’s has recruited the nurses from Ghana.

After competing their training in North Yorkshire, the three will be ready to join the company’s nursing homes in Scarborough and Whitby.

Harriet Adzoa Anku, Yvonne Ifeyemi Sedo and Evans Sarbeng arrived in Scarborough last week after a recruitment process which has taken the best part of a year to complete.

Pictured, left to right: Saint Cecilia’s Director Aaron Padgham, Yvonne Ifeyemi Sedo, Harriet Adzoa Anku, Saint Cecilia’s Group Support Manager, Anne Brand and Evans Sarbeng.

Director Aaron Padgham said: “This is a very exciting and significant moment for Saint Cecilia’s as we welcome these staff from Ghana to Scarborough.

“It is the result of a long process which began with an application for a licence to bring in overseas staff to provide care and ends with three nurses stepping off a plane in Manchester ready to work with us caring for people in Scarborough and Whitby.

“In between there has been a ton of bureaucracy and paperwork and we are indebted to York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for helping us to smooth the process of bringing in the staff we desperately need.”

At a time of extreme staff shortages across the country, Saint Cecilia’s needed to move quickly once it had the necessary licences in place to enable it to recruit from overseas.

