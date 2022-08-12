Scarborough care home boss calls on Tory leadership candidates to ‘Visit frontline and tackle social care crisis’

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Padgham, chair of the Independent Care Group

Mike Padgham, Chair of the provider organization The Independent Care Group (ICG) has written an urgent letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss calling on them to come clean over their plans for social care.

In the letter, Mr Padgham said: “There has been precious little mention of social care in the campaigning so far and the millions of people who benefit from and work in the sector deserve better.

"We have been warning for more than 30 years that social care was not being funded properly to provide a good, sustainable service for people who need that care every day to help them live a full life.

"Those years of under-funding left social care in a perilous state and Covid-19 hit the sector hard.

"I challenge the two candidates to visit front line delivery of social care and see for themselves the crisis facing the care of our oldest and most vulnerable.

“We need urgent action to ensure the country does not suffer a catastrophic failure in the delivery of care accompanied by further collapse in the provision of NHS healthcare.

“Years of neglect and under-funding combined with the current staffing shortages and soaring cost of living are pushing care providers to the brink of survival.”

“We deserve to see from you, who hope to be our next Prime Minister, what you intend to do to create a proper, sustainable sector to look after our most vulnerable.

“This must begin with a diversion of the Health and Social Care Levy to social care to properly fund the sector, end the loss of provision and provide proper pay and career structures for care workers.

“I extend that open invitation to you to visit a care provider or am happy to meet with you whenever and wherever you wish to discuss this critical issue.

“There is an opportunity for the next Prime Minister to make a very real difference straight away.