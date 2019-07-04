Scarborough councillors approve plans for an extra care facility in Filey

A scheme to build an extra care facility for 70 people in Filey has been approved by Scarborough Council.

The plan, from Housing & Care 21, will see a two-storey housing development built on land at Filey Fields Farm in Scarborough Road.

As well as the 70 flats, which would be targeted mainly at over 55s, there would be a salon, cafe, community lounge, guest beds, staff facilities and 36 parking spaces.

There will be 38 one-bedroom apartments and 32 two-bedroom apartments under the plans, with potential residents able to choose whether to rent or enter into a shared ownership agreement.

Filey Town Council and four local residents objected to the scheme.

Nigel Peacock, the agent for the developer, said the development would represent a £10m investment into Filey and 100% of the flats would be classed as affordable with rents set in conjunction with Scarborough Council.

He said the plans offered “a 21st Century alternative to care homes.”

The scheme, Mr Peacock said, would provide between 30-40 jobs, the majority part-time, and release homes back into the local community as elderly people moved into the flats.

Filey ward councillor John Casey (Ind) spoke against the plans saying the site was a haven for wildlife including foxes, hawks and deer.

He said: “Filey cannot sustain another development of this kind.” He added it would put a strain on schools and medical services.

The council’s planning committee approved the plans today though councillors asked the developer to consider placing electric charging points for vehicles in the car park.

Cllr Roberta Swiers said the homes would allow elderly couples to stay together.

She added: “I think these homes are really needed. Nowhere is ever going to be the right [location to build the homes] but they don’t seem to have too bad an effect in this area.”