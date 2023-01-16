Scarborough Hall invites community to open day - here's when it takes place

Guests will be able to enjoy home-made cream cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour.

Charlotte Nurse, General Manager at Scarborough Hall says: “Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

"Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Inside Scarborough Hall.

Scarborough Hall provides residential care and dementia care for 90 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Its enrichment programme keeps residents active and provides a daily of physical, mental and spiritual activities.

