Suzanne Spence, who works in the learning disability service at Eastfield Clinic, was nominated for going “above and beyond” in her role as a volunteer wellbeing champion.

She said: “Over the years I have always received support and encouragement from the team.

“Taking up the wellbeing champion role gave me an opportunity to give something back.

Suzanne Spence with her prestigious Cavell Star Award.

“Receiving the award was a lovely surprise and made me feel like I had been given a big warm hug from the team, which I will cherish and forever be grateful for.”

The Cavell Star Awards are given to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants nationally, who show exceptional care to patients, patient families or colleagues.

Suzanne was nominated by her colleagues after working hard to help others while juggling a busy job, training as a nursing associate and managing her own health and wellbeing needs.

“Through the pandemic we became isolated and worked through a very stressful time,” said Suzanne.

“While studying for my nursing associate role, and working with service users, wellbeing became important to me.

“I wanted to encourage everyone that it was okay to look after ourselves while we looked after others.”

Wellbeing walks, virtual quizzes, picnics, coffee breaks and wellbeing check-in emails are just some of the things Suzanne arranges on a weekly basis to improve everyone’s mood.

She has also created a space for staff where library books and hand creams can be placed, along with money-off vouchers and discount memberships for staff to get some bargains.

“Suzanne goes above and beyond her role every single day,” said Delia Hopkins, team manager of the service, which is run by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

“She is a natural with a caring and empathic nature and supports her colleagues through difficult times.

"Wellbeing is essential to supporting the staff team and meeting the Trust values.

“Suzanne has been instrumental in supporting the team through her wellbeing champion role.