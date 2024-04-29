Scarborough hearing centre offers free appointments at their open days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearing technology is accelerating at a faster pace than ever. Longer lasting rechargeable batteries, the use of AI to help with speech in noise situations, health monitoring features and new innovative designs and styles, are all part of the latest hearing aid developments from the World's leading manufacturers.

Audiologist and owner Neil Charlwood explains "Spring is usually a busy time for new hearing aids being launched on the UK market, but recently the sheer numbers and the quality of these products has been astonishing! All 8 of the major hearing aid companies have brought something new and innovative to the table. Our open days traditionally focus on one product, but this time they really are open to everyone interested in hearing aids."

If you book a free appointment at one of their open days, you will experience video otoscopy to check the health of your ears, a hearing test and assessment with an explanation of the results, and a discussion of your hearing difficulties and lifestyle in order to discover the most suitable solution for your individual requirements. If you then decide to undertake a 60-day trial period of a new pair of hearing aids, you will benefit from up to £400 off plus a free 5-year warranty and a free accessory, which could include a TV streamer, remote control or premium charger, depending on the devices selected.*

Charlwood Hearing Care on Castle Road.

Charlwood Hearing Care are not just holding their open days at their Castle Road premises, but some of their satellite clinics as well.

The dates for your diary are as follows:

Monday 13th & Thursday 16th May - Charlwood Hearing Care, Castle Road, Scarborough.

Tuesday 14th May - The Duchy Hospital, Harrogate & Bondgate Clinic Helmsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiologist & owner Neil Charlwood

Wednesday 15th May - Filey Opticians & Hunmanby Opticians.

Friday 17th May - Visioncare Optometry, York.

If you'd like to find out how the latest hearing developments can benefit you, book your free appointment at one of their open days by calling 01723 369505 or email [email protected]. For more information visit their website www.charlwoodhearing.co.uk.