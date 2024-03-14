Scarborough Hospital expansion construction praised in inspection report

Pictured L-R: Ian Burke, Project Director from IHP is pictured with Joanne Southwell, Capital Project Lead for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

After six years of planning and a two-year construction period on the Woodlands Road hospital site, the UECC is expected to open in the summer.

It is the largest investment ever in the trust’s history.

The principal contractor of the new UECC, Integrated Health Projects (IHP) have achieved a remarkable 100% in every quality check under the ‘Considerate Constructors’ scheme, whose inspectors recently visited the site. The report demonstrated their strong commitment to the aims of the flagship project and their exceptionally high level of attention.

Inspectors were impressed with the close and supportive working relationship with York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Capital Project team and builders working on the site.

IHP were inspected in three categories: how they respect the community, protect the environment, and value their workforce.

Reflecting on the achievement, Simon Morritt, Chief Executive of the trust, praised his team’s efforts.

He said he was delighted with the report since it concluded the expansion would be an example for others to emulate.

Mr Morritt said: “It is marvellous to read the inspection report especially as this is the largest ever project the trust has been involved with.

"The relationship with our contractors is just one of the impressive features of this £47 million project and we look forward to seeing the improvements to patient care when we open later this year.”

The final check was completed recently with IHP (the joint venture between VINCI Building and Sir Robert McAlpine) scoring the highest possible score.

Joanne Southwell, Capital Project Lead, for the trust, said: “It has been a privilege to lead this project from inception in 2018 through to the handing over of a building later this year.

“It will clinically and operationally improve our patient and staff experience of attending and working in the hospital.

“I am proud to be working alongside IHP as part of a one-team approach to deliver this fantastic project for the Scarborough community.”

IHP’s attitude towards the community was applauded by ‘Considerate Constructors’ as the site is successfully minimising disruption in the hospital and locality.

Protecting the environment was also a measure valued by the contractors with inspectors noting an exceptionally high level of engagement and awareness with site workforce and stakeholders.

Successful carbon footprint and waste reduction initiatives have been implemented and support has been given to the carbon reduction.

Wellbeing issues and workplace safety issues were also praised.

The report stated: “The site and client are working together effectively to promote local employment and to promote improvements in the health and wellbeing of the site workforce through a programme of talks and advisory sessions delivered by medical practitioners from the hospital.”

Chris Winspear, Regional Director for VINCI Building said: “IHP is committed to delivering projects with a consistent, professional approach and being respectful and supportive of our workforce and of the communities we’re working in.

"I am delighted that our Scarborough team has scored top marks at every CCS audit.