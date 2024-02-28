Scarborough Hospital RVS cafe reopens - with call for volunteers to help out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The café located at the main entrance of the hospital has become a valued part of the hospital during its 40-year presence.

The new look café reopened for business today (Feb 28) and more volunteers are needed to help serve up coffee and conversation to hospital patients, visitors and staff.

The team is also hosting a reopening celebration on March 13.

Scarborough Hospital. picture: Richard Ponter

The menu includes a wide range of hot and cold food including breakfast food, healthy meals, pizza, and vegetarian and vegan options.

The café also provides respite for customers to take a moment away from hospital life, in the company of kind-hearted volunteers.

Profits generated by the RVS café help the charity to fund its work supporting the NHS and those most vulnerable in the community.

Carley Barratt, Manager of the RVS café, said: “Volunteers can choose from a range of roles and responsibilities at the café, from cooking teacakes, to working on the tills, or simply just chatting with and serving customers.

"No previous experience or special skills are required, as we’ll provide you with all the training you need.

“The new café looks brilliant, so we’re very excited to welcome more volunteers to the team here.”

Current café volunteer Toni got involved with the café because she wanted to give back and help people.

"The team are friendly and you get to speak to so many different people.

"If you can see someone’s a bit down, maybe a patient or a visiting family member, you can have a chat with them and often they’ll tell you their troubles.

"It’s so rewarding when you can see you’ve helped make them feel a bit happier.

“To anyone considering volunteering I would say you’ve got to try it.”

There will be a ribbon cutting celebration to mark the reopening at 11am on March 13, and the community is invited to join the festivities.

Volunteers are also needed to support the hospital trolley service at Scarborough General.

In this rewarding role, volunteers bring essentials, healthy snacks, treats and a chance to chat, to patients on wards.