Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Palliative Care Nursing Team has organised a range of activities hosted by the trust, and they are encouraging members of the public to come and talk to the team.

Every year, people around the country use Dying Matters Awareness Week as a moment to encourage all communities to get talking in whatever way, shape, or form works for them. This year the focus is about the language that we use around death and dying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline Allison, Community Palliative Care Team Leader, is trying to encourage an open culture of honest communication about a subject that is often seen as “too raw or taboo” to talk about.

From left: Caroline Allison and Debbie Bayes.

Caroline, who has visited dying patients in their homes since 2003, regards her job as a privilege.

Throughout the week she and her palliative care colleagues will encourage everyone to have a chat with who may be important to them.

She said: “We tend to talk about death when someone famous dies, but it needs to be talked about every day so when the time comes everyone is aware of what matters to you most, whether it be who looks after the family pet for example, or what might happen in the last few days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Bayes, Lead Nurse for Palliative and End-of-Life Care, is encouraging the public to join in conversations not just in dying matters week but all year round.

“Death is a fact of life; we all must face and the language we use helps people with their understanding of what happens to them and the people around them,” she said.

“We are hoping the public can attend the events as we want to stimulate an open culture about dying.

"Anyone is welcome to come.

"We are also encouraging our staff to attend too as they deal with bereavement and grief as part of their daily work life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of end-of-life themed events have been organised by the team at trust sites across North Yorkshire, and all are open to the public.

The Chaplaincy Service, Bereavement Services, and art therapists will all be taking part.

People will be available to talk about end-of-life care and find out about how the Trust cares for dying patients, and the people who are important to them.

The dates and timings are:

- Scarborough Hospital RVS Café, main entrance, ground floor on Tuesday May 14, 11am to noon and Thursday May 16, 2pm to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk to staff from palliative care (CNSs), Chaplaincy, and the Bereavement Service.

Visitors can have a chat, access information, and ask any questions that they have.

- York Hospital on Tuesday May 7, Thursday May 9 and Friday May 10, in the Bereavement Suite, 1pm to 3pm each day and on Wednesday May 8 in the The Hub near Ellerby’s, also 1pm to 3 pm.

- Nelsons Court, York, on Tuesday May 7 to Friday May 10, stand in the main entrance area with information. On Wednesday May 8, 2pm to 3pm and Friday May 10, 1pm to 3pm, a palliative care nurse specialist will be available to talk to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Selby Hospital, Thursday May 9, 9am to 11am. Stand in the main entrance area with information and a palliative care clinical nurse specialist will be available.

- St Monica’s, Easingwold, Tuesday May 7 to Friday May 10, there will be a stand in the main entrance area with information. On Tuesday May 7, noon to 1pm, a palliative care clinical nurse specialist will be available and on Thursday May 16, 1pm to 2pm.

Palliative care team will be available for guidance, advice, and conversations about end-of-life care.