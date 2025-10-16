Scarborough man speaks of 'overwhelming' feelings after performing life-saving CPR

David Mort

A Scarborough gym instructor has recounted the story of the moment he was reunited with a man whose life he saved.

David Mort, 32, was called to help when a walking football player collapsed while he was on duty at the Barons Fitness Gym in Scarborough.

Recognising the signs of cardiac arrest - specifically agonal breathing, which can often be mistaken for normal respiration - David immediately began CPR and instructed someone to fetch a defibrillator.

After delivering a shock and three more rounds of CPR, the man regained consciousness. When the ambulance crew arrived, the man was awake and alert.

David, who is also a volunteer coastguard, has been commended for his rapid response and life-saving skills on Restart a Heart Day.

He said: “The man came back to the gym a few months later to say thank you; it was quite overwhelming but great to see him looking so well.

“I would encourage everyone to familiarise themselves with recognising the signs of a cardiac arrest because the sooner you can start CPR, the better their chances of survival.”

The signs of a cardiac arrest can include sudden collapse, loss of consciousness, and the absence of normal breathing.

In some cases, a person may display agonal breathing, which is a gasping, irregular breath that can be mistaken for normal respiration or appear as if they are having a fit.

Other signs may involve no pulse or movement, and the person may not respond when spoken to or shaken.

Immediate action, such as calling 999 for an ambulance and starting CPR, is vital when these signs are observed.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has released a video detailing the actions you should take if someone you’re with is having a heart attack.

You can watch the video on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMiV_xoUcWA&t=9s