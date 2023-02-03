Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind launches series of mental health support programmes
Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind has launched a series of mental health support programmes made possible by an award from Postcode Neighbourhood Trust.
Mind Talks are a series of mental health support programmes, led by a lived experience facilitator, bringing people aged 16-plus together to learn new coping skills and be proactive about their own wellbeing.
Mind’s new support programmes delivered across Scarborough, Ryedale and Whitby provide opportunities to empower the sharing of experiences, learning from others and making new connections.
They include a six-week introductory programme on mental health, a more in-depth programme to dig a little deeper into mental health illness and a deep-dive into specific illnesses.
Catherine Mason, Service and Volunteer Manager of Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind said: “Programmes like these can have a very positive and long lasting effect on how people manage their health and wellbeing.”
Anyone interested in attending the programmes should email [email protected] or call Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind on 01723 339838.