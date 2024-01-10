Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind is calling for people to step forward and their services as befriending volunteers.

A Befriending walk and talk on Scarborough's Bar Street.

Numbers have plummeted post-Covid as more people choose to volunteer remotely or on an ad-hoc basis, which is leaving services desperate for help.

Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind is calling on members of the community across Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Hunmanby to sign up as befrienders, with the next training session running on January 16 from 10am to 1pm at Scarborough library.

The befriending training is designed to support volunteers to better understand the impacts of loneliness and learn how to cultivate meaningful relationships with people who have become disconnected from our community.

The two specific roles are:

Our Neighbourhood’ Befrienders will support people in Scarborough aged 18 and over who are experiencing loneliness and isolation, placing them at risk of developing mental health issues.

Not Just Me Befrienders will support people in Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Hunmanby who are aged over 65, isolated and experiencing longer term mental ill health which is preventing them from socialising and attending community activities.

In both cases, volunteers will be matched with someone of similar interests and the pair will spend time together to build a relationship, expand social networks and find activities they enjoy.

Matches typically meet for one to two hours, once a week or fortnight for up to six months and this can be during the day, evening or weekend.

Sophie Hall, CEO of SWR Mind, said: “Like many charities, we are desperate for volunteers and we have people waiting for that match that is going to help them start taking the first steps back out into the community.

"Our befriending is geared towards building longer term quality of life so rather than just visit at home week in, week out, we create a plan that involves getting people back out in the world again and making genuine friendships so that when a volunteer or service comes to an end, the client has a new network of people, places and activities that keep them well and social.”

You can fill in an expression of interest form at www.swrmind.org.uk/work-with-us/volunteer/ or call and leave your contact details on 01723 339838 and a coordinator will be in touch.