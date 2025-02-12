Search begins in Scarborough and Bridlington area for Citizens’ Jury to shape future of NHS data use

The search has begun for around 25 people from across Scarborough, Bridlington and the wider North Yorkshire region to sit on a Citizens’ Jury which will play a vital role in shaping how the NHS uses patient data to help save lives.

The initiative is being led by the new Yorkshire and Humber Secure Data Environment (SDE), a platform that stores health and care data from across the region on an unprecedented scale.

Key partners include York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHSFoundation Trust and the University of York.

Only approved researchers working on approved projects can access and analyse the de-identified information, without it leaving the environment.

The launch of its Citizens’ Jury – which will meet in York between Thursday March 20 and Sunday March 23 - is a unique opportunity for individuals across the region to have their voices heard and directly influence the future of healthcare research and data use across the region and beyond.

Yorkshire and Humber SDE Director, Dr Phil Waywell, said the region was the first out of the 11 SDEs created across England to stage a Citizens’ Jury.

He said: “Here in Yorkshire and the Humber, we stand on the verge of a new era of healthcare research and development.

“Becoming one of the NHS’s new regional SDEs generates a transformational opportunity for researchers to innovate in unparalleled ways to improve patient care and safety, reduce inequalities and enhance life chances for the 5.7m we serve.

“Yet our SDE is not just a world-class research infrastructure – we are very much a listening one too.

“A Citizens’ Jury represents a true opportunity for people from all walks of life to make a real, tangible difference.

"It’s about ensuring decisions about data use aren’t made in isolation but are guided by the very communities they’ll impact. "

Its members, drawn from a diverse range of backgrounds to reflect the rich diversity of the region, will collaborate to explore complex topics, engage in meaningful dialogue, and reach conclusions to critical questions on patient data.

As well as payment and training, jury members will also hear from expert speakers, including academic researchers, policy specialists and advocates.

More information on how to apply can be found online here or by contacting [email protected] – deadline for applications is Sunday February 23.