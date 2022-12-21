Bridlington Primary Care Network (PCN) will be hosting the drop-in event on Thursday, January 19, from 4.30pm to 7pm in the Sessions Room at Bridlington Spa.

People who have questions about the new set up of the practices are welcome to pop into the event at any time.

Dr Priya Reddy, PCN clinical director and partner at Drs Reddy & Nunn, said: “The drop-in event will follow the same format as the last event in November which was very successful and gave people the chance to come along, talk to myself and NHS colleagues, ask questions and raise concerns.

Dr Priya Reddy is hopes visitors to the drop in will feel "reassured and supported".

“We hope that holding this event in the early evening will allow those people who can’t attend during the day the opportunity to come along.

“I would like everyone who attends the event to go away feeling reassured and supported throughout these changes.”

As previously announced, Field House Surgery, Practice One and Wolds View will cease to operate from March 31, 2023.

All affected patients will be transferred to Drs Reddy & Nunn over the coming months.

Dr Reddy said: “The transfer of patients will be carried out in a phased way to ensure everyone is handed over in a safe and secure manner.

“I would like to reassure patients that you do not have to do anything, everyone will automatically transfer across, and no one will be missed, and everyone affected will receive a letter confirming arrangements.”

Practice One will be the first practice to transfer and this is set to take place on January 10. Wolds View and Field House Surgery patients will be transferred by the end of March 2023, with the official date as yet unconfirmed.

If you are unable to attend the drop-in event, all information about these upcoming changes can be accessed online by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/5n787ndh or https://www.eastridingofyorkshireccg.nhs.uk/

