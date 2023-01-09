See when Whitby's new The Mayfield Care Home is set to open - and how many jobs it'll create

The site’s construction team was joined by the Town Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, Scarborough Borough Council’s Councillor for Mayfield, Cllr John Nock, Cromwell Care’s CEO, Tobyn Dickinson, and The Mayfield Care Home’s General Manager, Adam Kane at the site of the 66-bed home, which will be operated by family-run business Cromwell Care.

The final roof tile was held by the team to mark this special occasion, as the build of the home offering residential and dementia care moves into its final phase. A total of 65 jobs are being created.

Cllr Wild was given a tour of the new facility which will include a state-of-the-art cinema, a hair and beauty salon and a café which will serve complimentary drinks and home-made cakes and biscuits.

From left: The Mayfield Care Home’s General Manager Adam Kane, Scarborough Borough Council’s Mayfield Ward Cllr John Nock, Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild and Cromwell Care’s CEO Tobyn Dickinson.

The Mayfield Care Home’s design incorporates the latest innovations while its solar panels, ground source heat pump and battery pack will generate nearly all its own energy requirement and make it almost completely carbon neutral.

Cllr Wild said the care home would undoubtedly become a significant part of the local community.

"It was an honour to visit the home and meet the team,” she said.

"We witnessed a hugely impressive building which will bring important jobs to Whitby, as well as much-needed accommodation for elderly people in Whitby and the surrounding area."

Mr Dickinson said: "The care home is coming together well and I’m sure our future residents will love everything we have to offer.

"There is a significant shortage of care home beds in Whitby, and we look forward to helping improve this situation.”

Mr Kane and his team will be hosting open days on the weekend of March 25 and 26, which will provide an opportunity for people to explore the facilities and learn more about the home’s offerings.

The open days will be from 11am to 3pm – there is no need to book.