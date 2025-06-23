Benefits of Shape up for Summer include access to all 10 East Riding Leisure sites, nine gyms, eight pools and more than 1,500 classes a week

East Riding Leisure’s popular Shape up for Summer membership is back for a limited time and offers great savings for those looking to get active.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shape up for Summer is available from Tuesday 1 to Thursday 31 July and includes three months’ premier or crew membership for £75 with no tie-ins or direct debit sign-ups, saving up to £30.

Benefits include access to all 10 East Riding Leisure sites, nine gyms, eight pools and more than 1,500 classes a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If a membership is taken out during the Shape up for Summer offer there is also the option to claim a free week pass to share with a friend or family member worth more than £20.

Shape up for Summer is available to purchase either online or in person at any East Riding Leisure site and is for anyone over the age of 14.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “With the warmer weather and more daylight hours motivating everyone to exercise more, summer is the perfect time to get fit and healthy. The Shape up for Summer promotion is a great offer that has always proved popular, and I’m sure it will once again.”

For more information about Shape up for Summer, including how to sign up and a full price list visit: www.eastridingleisure.co.uk/shape-up-for-summer