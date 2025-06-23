Sign up for East Riding's Shape Up for Summer and save up to £30 - includes Bridlington Leisure Centre
Shape up for Summer is available from Tuesday 1 to Thursday 31 July and includes three months’ premier or crew membership for £75 with no tie-ins or direct debit sign-ups, saving up to £30.
Benefits include access to all 10 East Riding Leisure sites, nine gyms, eight pools and more than 1,500 classes a week.
If a membership is taken out during the Shape up for Summer offer there is also the option to claim a free week pass to share with a friend or family member worth more than £20.
Shape up for Summer is available to purchase either online or in person at any East Riding Leisure site and is for anyone over the age of 14.
Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “With the warmer weather and more daylight hours motivating everyone to exercise more, summer is the perfect time to get fit and healthy. The Shape up for Summer promotion is a great offer that has always proved popular, and I’m sure it will once again.”
For more information about Shape up for Summer, including how to sign up and a full price list visit: www.eastridingleisure.co.uk/shape-up-for-summer
