Sixty-nine NHS staff with over 1800 years service between them celebrated in Scarborough

The annual event took place on Thursday June 22 at the Crown Spa Hotel, Scarborough, where deputy chief executive and finance director, Andrew Bertram, paid tribute to the dedicated and caring staff from across the Trust - many of whom have spent much of their working lives in the National Health Service.

Speaking about the awards, Mr Bertram said: “Our long service awards are about celebrating the service, commitment and skills of staff who’ve shown their loyalty to the Trust over many years.

“There is no doubt the last few years have been a challenging time for the NHS but one thing it’s highlighted is how much our people are the glue of this organisation.

The staff were celebrated during a ceremony at the Crown Spa Hotel

"The fact that so many of our staff stay with us and dedicate their working lives to the patients we care for, makes for a very special place to work.

“It also speaks volumes about their personal values that so many of them have chosen to stay and to inspire newer colleagues to thrive.”

This year 69 members of staff from Scarborough and Bridlington hospitals have reached the milestone of 40 or 25 years dedicated service to the National Health Service. Between them they have worked over 1,800 years.

Amongst those being rewarded was Franco Villani, a maintenance engineer in the estates department at Bridlington Hospital for the last 25 years.

Franco Villani

Mr Villani is also a Trade Union Representative and recently became a staff governor.

Mr Villani said, “I’m really proud to have worked for the NHS for the last 25 years alongside dedicated, caring, professionals - as well as working in Bridlington as part of fantastic team.”

Also celebrating was Sara Kelly, Head of Site Operations, at Scarborough Hospital.

She said: “I qualified in 1997 but I’ve worked for the NHS since I was 16.

"I have never wanted to do anything else - being a nurse was always my dream.