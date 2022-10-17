Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice, near Whitby, to close for an afternoon - here's when
Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice is to be closed on the afternoon of Tuesday November 8, from 1pm to 6.30pm, due to training.
By Duncan Atkins
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
17th Oct 2022, 12:30pm
Out of hours cover has been organised so if patients find that they require medical attention that afternoon, they should ring the surgery on 01947 810466 and they will be put through to the out of hours service.
If the condition is life-threatening, dial 999 immediately.
The surgery doors will be closed.
Normal services will resume on Wednesday November 9, at 8am.