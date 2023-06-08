News you can trust since 1882
Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice to be closed for an afternoon - here's when

Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice will be closed in the afternoon of Thursday June 22, from 1pm to 6.30pm.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read

Out of hours cover has been organised so if patients find that they need require medical attention that afternoon, they should ring the surgery number on (01947) 810466 to be put through to the out of hours service.

If the condition is life-threatening, dial 999 immediately.

Patients should note the doors will be closed.

Sandsend surgery.Sandsend surgery.
Normal services will resume on Friday June 23, at 8am.

