Out-of-hours cover has been arranged for patients of practices in Whitby, Danby, Egton and Staithes who require urgent medical attention between these hours.
This can be accessed by calling the usual practice number where you will be re-directed to a call handling service.
They will provide appropriate healthcare advice and be able to direct patients to the most appropriate service for their needs.
Altered services on Tuesday May 24, from noon to 6.30pm
Danby Surgery – closed
Egton Surgery – closed
Staithes Surgery – closed
Whitby Group Practice - building open for the collection of prescriptions and the nursing team are seeing patients by appointment, but no GP on the premises
Normal GP service will resume on Wednesday May 25.