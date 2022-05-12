Out-of-hours cover has been arranged for patients of practices in Whitby, Danby, Egton and Staithes who require urgent medical attention between these hours.

This can be accessed by calling the usual practice number where you will be re-directed to a call handling service.

They will provide appropriate healthcare advice and be able to direct patients to the most appropriate service for their needs.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Egton Surgery will be one of the Whitby area surgeries closed from noon on May 24, on that particular day.

Altered services on Tuesday May 24, from noon to 6.30pm

Danby Surgery – closed

Egton Surgery – closed

Staithes Surgery – closed

Whitby Group Practice - building open for the collection of prescriptions and the nursing team are seeing patients by appointment, but no GP on the premises