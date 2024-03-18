St Patrick's Day gets the green light at local care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held on March 17th, Saint Patrick's Day actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but the day has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

Staff and residents at the home marked the day by Our residents marked the day by watching Lord of the dance, learning Irish poetry, we held an Irish Quiz and in the afternoon The Hunmanbees - a ukulele band - played their St Patrick's day set for us.

Head chef Paul prepared a fantastic Irish cakes all washed down with Guinness or an Irish whiskey.

General Manager, Charlotte Nurse said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day today, everyone has enjoyed the festivities – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints days! We had a fantastic time listening to Irish music and watching Irish dancing, we sampled some lovely Irish whiskeys too.”

Norma, resident at Scarborough Hall Care Home said: “It has been a lovely day. I really enjoyed watching the ukulele band this afternoon it fell like a day out at the pub.”