Stoptober: Get the support you need now to stub out smoking habit with the ‘Your Health’ team

The Stoptober campaign is hosted by NHS and Public Health England every October, and aims to show people the many benefits of quitting and where they can seek support in their local area.

Across the month, the team will be out and about at several community venues, including hub sites in Bridlington, Withernsea and Goole.

Ryan Nicholls, Team Leader at Your Health, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have all been impacted by the ever-growing cost of living as of late.

“It can be tempting to keep smoking during stressful times, and this is completely understandable, but we are here to support you to do the right thing for your health and wealth.

By reaching out to our supportive team, you will be equipped with everything you need to kick the habit for good, including free Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT).

“Our team of professionals are also on hand to support people with other topics such as finances, relationships and low mood. Give us a call today and see what you think.”