Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what you need to know 📵

Voice assistants help us with our daily life from weather updates, to timers, chores and finding the perfect soundtrack.

Popular brands of voice assistants include Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

It’s second nature to ask our voice assistant questions throughout the day, but if we’re feeling under the weather, it might be best holding off.

Medical cybersecurity expert Christian Espinosa has warned against relying on voice assistants for medical advice.

We rely on voice assistants to help us out with many of our daily tasks, from updating our to-do-list, checking the weather or even online shopping, these handy devices have became a popular feature in may homes across the UK.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brands including Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant are permanent fixtures in our day-to-day routines. However, when it comes to our health, relying on voice assistants has its limitations, according to Christian Espinosa, a medical cybersecurity expert from Blue Cyber Goat, who’s been following the evolution of voice assistants from day one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Espinosa has issued a stark warning about the limitations that these devices can offer and has revealed five reasons why we shouldn’t rely on voice assistants when we need information on our health.

Expert reveals why we shouldn't rely on voice assistants for medical advice. (Photo: Pexels, Jonathan Borba) | Pexels, Jonathan Borba

Limited medical knowledge

Unlike doctors who go through years of education, training, and specialisation, voice assistants can only search the web to answer your questions. They don't have the same deep understanding of the human body and how diseases act.

Espinosa explains: “Voice assistants don’t have the expertise to handle complex medical history, subtle symptoms, or medications you take.”

Inaccurate information

Voice assistants have access to vast amounts of information online, but the information online can be unreliable. This means you might get outdated or irrelevant medical advice, potentially delaying proper diagnosis and treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Espinosa warns: “Most of the online information goes unverified. Voice assistants can access misleading or inaccurate information to provide you with answers which may delay accurate diagnosis and treatment, and potentially worsen your condition.”

Misdiagnosis risk

Many medical conditions can have similar symptoms, with users facing a “high” risk of misdiagnosis from a voice assistant. For example, a stomach ache could be anything from heartburn to a burst appendix.

According to Espinosa: “Voice assistants can't pick up on the subtle differences or do a proper check-up, so the chances of coming up with a wrong diagnosis are quite high. A doctor with years of medical knowledge and diagnostic tools will assess and diagnose your condition much more accurately.”

Inability to asses urgency

Voice assistants can’t tell if certain symptoms present a medical urgency. They can't tell if a symptom requires immediate attention or if it's safe to wait it out, and this lack of judgment can be very dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Espinosa warns: “Voice assistants can’t tell if your cough is just a common cold, or if it is a sign of something more serious like pneumonia. This can lead you to potentially neglect a serious health concern.”

He adds: “But it goes the other way too. A cough can be just a common cold and a voice assistant will come up with several serious diagnoses and raise your anxiety to the roof.”

Lack of empathy

Medical care is more than just diagnoses and prescriptions. It's about human connection and understanding. Doctors listen to patients’ concerns, address their anxieties, and tailor their approach to each patient’s specific needs.

Espinosa claims: “A voice assistant simply can't provide the personalised care and emotional support that a doctor can, and that is a crucial element of medical care that no virtual assistant cannot provide.”