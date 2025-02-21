Thanks a Million health fund launched to tackle carers and blue light worker burnout

Optical Express

Working long and unsociable hours means that over a third (34%) of those who care for others are left with little time to prioritise their own health

A free £1million private health giveaway has been launched for the Carers, Emergency Service workers and NHS staff after a new study has revealed many are suffering from burnout and are struggling to find time to look after their own health.

Working long and unsociable hours means that over a third (34%) of those who care for others are left with little time to prioritise their own health and a similar amount (31%) find it difficult to attend medical appointments, including eye tests.

Almost one in five (18%) said the hours they work makes it impossible to for them to find the right time for vital check-ups.

Optical Express, which commissioned the nationwide study, is relaunching its ‘Thanks a Million’ campaign and donating £1million worth of laser eye surgery to carers, NHS and Emergency Service employees.

The shocking findings reveal that a third of the 2,000 respondents say they already experience trouble with their vision and almost six in 10 (59%) believe poor eyesight would force them out of their jobs and caring responsibilities.

And half of those who care for others admit they are suffering from at least moderate to high levels of burnout, signalling a looming crisis in the sector.

The ‘Thanks a Million’ campaign by Optical Express, the UK’s leading eye care experts, aims to reward the selflessness shown by these key members of society and give them a chance to focus on their own health and wellbeing.

A previous scheme in 2017 was hugely successful and improved the lives of thousands of staff who work so hard to look after the nation’s communities.

Mark Wetherell, a professor of psychobiology at Northumbria University, has studied the physical and psychological experiences of carers and Emergency Service workers and the toll it can take on their health for more than 20 years.

Professor Wetherell said: “Carers and Emergency Service workers typically put those they provide care for first and this can lead to them neglecting their own health and wellbeing.

“This could be because they can’t find the time outside of their caring responsibilities or they don’t have the emotional energy to engage in important aspects of their own life.

“These could be hobbies or other activities that are important in maintaining our sense of self and mental health, or medical appointments and check-ups that are vital in maintaining our physical health.

“It is so important to protect the health and wellbeing of our carers, NHS and Emergency Services so that they can continue to provide care for others. Initiatives that make it easier for these workers to look after themselves will therefore benefit them directly as well as those they provide care for.”

David Moulsdale, chairman and CEO of Optical Express, said: “We are beyond delighted to relaunch our Thanks a Million campaign, rewarding carers, NHS and Emergency Service Workers across the UK with another £1 million worth of laser eye surgery.

“It is incredible to see the tireless work these people carry out every single day, often putting their own health at risk while caring for others. Our campaign aims to give back in a meaningful way and demonstrate just how thankful we are for the work they do.”

Over the last 35 years Optical Express, Europe’s leading provider of private laser and cataract surgery, has supported hundreds of philanthropic endeavours, donating over £30 million to worthwhile causes in the UK and internationally.

To apply for the free laser eye surgery campaign, carers, NHS and Emergency Service Workers apply online here https://www1.opticalexpress.co.uk/thanks-a-million until March 7 2025 .

For further information, please visit the Optical Express website here: https://www.opticalexpress.co.uk