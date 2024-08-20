The Filey Surgery gets ‘good’ rating from CQC but told to make staffing improvements

The Filey Surgery

The Filey Surgery has received an overall ‘good’ rating from the CQC but has been told to make some improvements.

The Care Quality Commission has said that The Filey Surgery (Dr Shepherd & Partners) “mainly promoted the delivery of high-quality safe care and good access for patients”.

It was rated good for safety, effectiveness, caring, and responsiveness but was told that it requires improvement in the area of good leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rating followed an inspection carried out in June with the findings published earlier this month.

However, following this summer’s inspection, the CQC said it had also issued a “requirement notice to Dr Shepherd and Partners” on August 16 for “not meeting the regulations relating to staffing”.

This is issued when “people using a service are not at immediate risk of harm but the provider is not meeting a legal requirement, or struggles to do so consistently,” according to the regulator.

The report by inspectors, states: “We identified a breach of regulation in relation to staffing as we were not assured that persons employed in the provision of regulated activities received the appropriate support, training, appraisal, professional development and supervision to enable them to carry out their duties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Filey Surgery has been asked for an action plan in response to the concerns found at the assessment.

However, inspectors also noted that patients said they were happy with the care and treatment they received and were able to access an appointment when they required one.

According to the National Patient GP Survey, patient satisfaction with access and patient experience were also “above national averages”.

The report also found that patients had given “very positive feedback regarding friendly and helpful staff, good access and care” and that the CQC had received no concerns from patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GP surgery provides general medical services to a registered population of approximately 8,900 patients in Filey.

At the previous inspection in 2019, it was rated as being “good overall and for all key questions”.