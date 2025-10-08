With winter on the horizon, this is the one thing you can do to prevent yourself from catching Covid 🤧

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid cases are on the rise this autumn.

Two new strains are now the most dominant variants.

Those who are eligible are being asked to book their Covid vaccine.

Covid infections are on the rise in the UK, with positive tests rising from 7.6% to 8.4% in a week and hospitalisations increasing from 2.00 per 100,000 to 2.73 per 100,000, according to the latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

Two new Covid variants are now the most dominant strains in the UK, XFG, known as Stratus, accounts for a third of Covid cases, whilst NB.1.8.1, known as Nimbus, now makes up over 10% of cases recorded up to the week of September 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With winter on the horizon, this is the one thing you can do this autumn to prevent yourself from catching Covid.

Cases of Covid have been steadily increasing for several weeks. | Pexels, CDC

What are the symptoms of Covid?

Covid symptoms include a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a change to your taste or smell. However, new variants also reportedly include a hoarse or raspy voice, as well as a “razor blade” sore throat.

How can you protect yourself from getting Covid?

There is no way to completely avoid catching Covid; however, there are some things you can do to help protect yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you do one thing, it should be practising good hygiene. This includes washing your hands regularly with warm, soapy water and using hand disinfectant gels can help kill germs.

If you find yourself becoming unwell, cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, which you then put in the bin to avoid spreading the virus.

Other ways to help prevent catching Covid this autumn include:

Covid vaccine

If you are eligible for the Covid vaccine or have received a letter inviting you for your Covid autumn booster, come forward for this, as it offers the best protection for those who are vulnerable.

Covid tests

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can be hard to tell if you have the symptoms of the flu, a cold, or Covid. The only way to really find out is to carry out a Covid test, which is available to buy at local pharmacies, supermarkets, or online. To be able to access free Covid tests from your pharmacy, you must be eligible for Covid treatments if you become unwell or work in a healthcare setting.

Stay home if you have symptoms

If you develop symptoms of Covid, one way to protect others and prevent spreading the virus is to stay at home. The NHS recommends that if you’re over 18 years of age, you avoid contact with people from outside of your household for five days after testing positive.

Whereas a patient under 18 should wait three days before meeting with other households, this is because younger people seem to be infectious for a shorter period.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “If you have symptoms of flu or COVID-19, such as a high temperature, cough, and feeling tired and achy, try to limit your contact with others, especially those who are vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have symptoms and need to leave the house, our advice remains that you should wear a face covering. Washing hands regularly and using and disposing of tissues in bins can reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses.”

You can find out more information about Covid, the signs and symptoms, and who is eligible for the Covid vaccine at NHS.UK.