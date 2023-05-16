The worst hay fever is coming – sufferers are urged to take action now

“The main pollen in the air is still tree pollen, mainly from the oak, but there is already some early grass pollen.

“Many antihistamine tablets are best taken at least one month before the hay fever season starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Grass pollen usually appears between May and September and peaks during June and July.

The tree pollen peak is over and the grass pollen peak hasn’t arrived yet so it’s easy to get complacent

"The pollen count is a measure of the number of pollen grains per cubic metre of air.

"As a general guide, the pollen count tends to be lower on rainy days and higher when it’s hot and sunny. Counts will be higher near to large sources of grass pollen including hay meadows. Many hay fever sufferers start to experience symptoms when the pollen count reaches ‘medium’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So getting prepared early and starting now could mean that remedies that have never worked well for you before will have a better chance of helping you through the worst. And even if they don’t do the whole job for you, using drug-free allergen barrier balms (sometimes known as nasal balms) such as HayMax (HayMax.biz) alongside the anti-histamines, nasal spray and eye drops will reduce the amount of pollen getting into your body by over a third – less pollen, less reaction.

"Everyone can tolerate a certain amount of pollen without reaction, but once this is reached – known as your trigger level – hay fever symptoms will occur. Simply apply around the rim of the nostrils and bones of the eyes to keep you below your trigger level for longer, or even all day and night.

“As well as antihistamine tablets, antihistamine and steroid nasal sprays are also available. Again, both types of spray need several days to build up to their maximum protective effect. Some makers advise that you start using them one month before your hay fever season begins.