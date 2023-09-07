Three Whitby area GP practices ranked in North Yorkshire top 10 in patients' survey

Watch more videos on Shots!

Three GP practices in the area were included in the top 10 around North Yorkshire and the Humber, as ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.

Reeth Medical Centre came out on top, with 97.9% saying the practice was very good, but Egton Surgery came in at second, where 85.9% of 115 people said their experience at the practice was very good, while 13% described it as good.

It meant the practice was rated at least good by 98.9% of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in North Yorkshire and the Humber.

File photo of a GP checking a patient's blood pressure.

The Danby Practice was placed in fourth spot, where 97.8% of 120 patients rated as good or very good.

The practice was rated very good by 79.6% of patients, and good by 18.2%.

Adding to the impressive rating, no patients thought the service was poor or very poor.

And Staithes Surgery, along with Richmond’s Scorton Medical Centre, came in at seventh place in the rankings, with patients' experience at the practgices rated as good or very good by 96.1% of those who responded to the GP survey.

Of those, 75.5% rated Staithes Surgery as very good, while this rose to 80.5% for Scorton Medical Centre.