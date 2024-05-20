Trust Audiology department celebrates accreditation achievement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prestigious national accreditation has been gained by a department at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust which looks after patients experiencing hearing loss.

The Audiology Department has received national recognition for its work in adult audiology assessment and rehabilitation and is now one of a handful of Trust’s in the country to receive the accolade from UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service).

The service cares for patients across North Yorkshire including York, Scarborough and the Harrogate district.

The news of the accreditation comes as a welcome announcement during National Deafness Awareness Week, which works to spread the importance of encouraging a collaborative environment for sufferers of hearing loss. About one in six people have hearing loss, seven in 10 people affected by hearing loss are over 70 which is expected to increase by 50% in the next 20 years.

Speaking on the achievement, the Trust’s Head of Audiology said it was an ambition the team had been striving to achieve since the pandemic in 2020.

“To receive this accreditation which we have been working so hard on for four years is marvellous, this announcement is important for our local commissioners and professional bodies as well as for all the patients who use our service,” said Kate Iley.

The team were assessed on the following criteria: facilities resources, administration, effective leadership and quality management, clinical domain, and patient/client experience.

Kate explained as part of the accreditation patients were interviewed about their personal journey with hearing loss and how the clinical team had supported them.

“We are delighted to receive this news in National Deafness Week. We want the public to know it’s never too early to get support if they think they have hearing loss.

Kate thanked her staff of over 50 for their contribution to the accreditation especially her senior leaders on the project Christy Davidson and Stacey Gurnell.