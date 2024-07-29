Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Follow this advice to keep your dog safe 🐶

It’s not just humans who struggle in the heat, with rising temperatures this week also having an impact on our dogs.

Despite hot weather, majority of UK dog owners do not make any changes to their walkies routine.

Findings revealed in a study conducted for Burns Pet Nutrition have uncovered that whilst most owners check pavement heat, only a fifth check the temperature of fake lawns.

Whilst more than a quarter of Gen Z dog owners surveyed admitted they are unaware of the warning signs of a dog in heat distress.

High temperatures across the UK this week could lead to a heatwave, with the Met Office predicting “very warm, locally hot weather”, with some regions set to reach 32C.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s hard enough managing rising temperatures as a human, but spare a thought for our furry four-legged-friends. Dogs not only find the heat draining, but it can be a real threat to their safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An alarming new study by Burns Pet Nutrition has revealed that some pet owners are unaware of the risks of walking their dog in the heat. The poll found that just four in 10 (43%) alter their daily dog walking routine by either taking fewer walks, going out earlier or later in the day and only letting the dog out to do its business.

The majority (85%) of owners do check the temperature of the pavement before going for walkies, with 87% of women and 79% of men checking if it is too hot for their dog’s paws. In hot weather, pavement temperatures can reach 44C, with road temperatures getting even higher at around a scorching 50C, whilst plastic grass can reach heats of around 49C.

The majority (85%) of owners said they could spot signs of heat distress in a dog. However, more than a quarter of Gen Z dog owners surveyed admitted they are unaware of the warning signs of heat distress is a dog.

When is too hot to walk your dog?

Veterinary and nutrition expert at Burns, Emma Boardman outlines the dangers dogs can face if they are not looked after correctly. Boardman explains: “If dogs aren’t looked after in the heat, they can suffer from burnt or blistered paws, heat stroke, multi-organ failure or even death.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boardman continues: “When it comes to summer walkies, I would always advise going earlier and later in the day when the air and ground temperatures are far less oppressive for dogs.”

Adding: “Also, I would draw particular attention to people with these trendy new fake lawns, which can get extremely hot compared to normal grass. Remember to always secure a shaded patch of garden for your dog to lie down in, when you’re outside”. Here are her seven top tips for keeping your dogs cool this summer:

Get a cooling mat for them to lay on

The new survey by Burns has revealed that nearly two-thirds of pet-owners (60%) use a cooling mat to keep their furry companions cool during the hotter days. These handy mats are well worth investing in.

By absorbing the thermal energy from your pet, this cooling mat gets to work and enables them to lie on something that is helpful to them in the heat. A cooling mat shouldn’t cost more than £10.

Provide plenty of cool water

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may sound obvious, but it’s incredibly important to make sure your pets stay hydrated when temperatures soar. Make sure they always have access to a drinking bowl; perhaps put a few around your home so that they don’t have to go far to rehydrate and get used to drinking water at different areas in the house. Ensure your pets have cool water at the ready. You could add an ice cube and wait for it to melt before providing the water to your pet.

Cool wet towels

When it’s hot, it’s worth putting out a cool wet towel for your dog to sit on to stay at a good temperature. If they are hot already you could put it around them to help cool them down.

Give them dog friendly Ice treats

Ice lollies always go down well on a hot day and will help keep your pet cool. There are some doggy-specific ice creams too. Almost half of dog owners (43%) are already on the case with this, but we’d urge more owners to follow suit. Alternatively, a frozen carrot is also a good option.

Get a Paddling pool and put dog toys in it for them to play with

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our latest survey also reveals that over half of dog owners (54%) have access to a paddling pool for their canine buddies and these really are helpful in cooling them down.

Getting a very small paddling pool, a pet paddling pool or using a pool that you previously would have for your kids is a great idea. It gives your pet the option of cooling down in the water if they wish to.

Early morning and evening walks

Avoid hot hours for walking your pet. This may mean getting up extra early to walk them when it isn’t hot and then again when the sun has gone in later. It is not fair to walk them in the heat.

If you place the back of your hand on the road for five seconds and it is too hot, that is your sign to not walk them at that time.

Create shady areas in the garden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your garden is not covered at all, that is not fair to your pet. They may want to sit outside but it is simply too hot for them in the sun. Make sure you provide shade. This could be through an umbrella or a shade sail.