Vaccine drive across Yorkshire coast after a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus infections

The NHS is offering the RSV vaccination to pregnant women and older adults aged 75 to 79 as part of a winter vaccination programme.

The NHS in Humber and North Yorkshire is encouraging eligible people along the East Coast area to get vaccinated against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

RSV infections – which commonly cause coughs and colds – usually get better by themselves but can sometimes be more serious for babies and older adults. The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows RSV is now circulating at higher levels across most age groups, with emergency departments seeing an increase in acute bronchiolitis among children.

RSV in children can lead to bronchiolitis.

This can cause a cough that gets worse, shortness of breath and cold-like symptoms which can last a few weeks.

It is usually manageable at home, but if you are worried call your GP surgery or NHS 111.

Pregnant women should speak to their maternity service about receiving their RSV vaccine from 28 weeks to any point up to birth.

Alternatively, they can get vaccinated by request at their local GP practice, while older adults will be invited by their local GP practice.

Dr Nigel Wells, NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board’s executive director for clinical and professional, said: “While RSV infections can occur all year round, alongside Covid and flu viruses, cases usually peak in winter – so it’s vitally important that anyone eligible for these vaccinations takes up their offer as soon as possible when contacted by the NHS, to help avoid a possible ‘tripledemic’.”