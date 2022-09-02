Veterinary practice offers advice on avian flu risks following outbreak near Bridlington

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed at a premises near Bridlington. Image: Defra

Aldgate Veterinary Practice, which has sites in both Bridlington and Driffield, is asking people to be cautious and not take risks during the avian flu outbreak.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was suspected in commercial poultry on Saturday, August 27 at a premises near Bridlington. This was confirmed the day afterwards after official testing.

The Temporary Control Zone was revoked and replaced by a 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone. All poultry on the premises had to be humanely culled.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone are in place.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) statement on its website said: “When avian influenza is confirmed or suspected in poultry or other captive birds, disease control zones are put in place around the infected premises to prevent the spread of the disease. Within these zones a range of restrictions on the movement of poultry and material associated with their keeping can apply.”

Defra has also urged people not to approach dead or ill birds and called on them to report any suspected case of avian influenza.

Lucy Butler, one of Aldgate’s directors, said: “We strongly urge any poultry or captive bird keepers to be cautious and not take risks during the avian flu outbreak. It’s important that they follow the advice in the guidelines.

“Avian flu poses a very low risk to human health, but can be very dangerous for birds – especially wild birds. The outbreak could be especially harmful to seabird colonies across the East Yorkshire coast.

“To keep both the public and local bird populations safe, control measures have therefore been drawn up by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, which has been managing similar outbreaks across the UK.

“The 3km Protection Zone covers the area within Grindale, Buckton, Bempton, Boynton and just outside Sewerby. The wider 10km Surveillance Zone stretches down to Fraisthorpe, to Rudston in the West, and north to Filey.”

Go to tinyurl.com/ynexctkf to see more bird flu advice delivered by Aldgate Vets.