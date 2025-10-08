UTCs are staffed by a range of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) is asking for residents’ views regarding the opening times at Bridlington Urgent Treatment Centre.

Reduced opening hours were brought in during April 2022 because of workforce pressures and low evening usage by the public.

Both Bridlington and Goole UTCs are currently open between 7am and 8pm.

A recent review of UTC usage found that the busiest times are between 8-11am and peak again at 4pm.

Based on this demand data and safe staffing, the ICB is proposing to keep the opening hours as they are (7am to 8pm) at both UTCs on a permanent basis.

An online survey is now available at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/BridlingtonGooleUTC/ (paper copies are available on request via [email protected]).

The UTCs are staffed by a range of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, who can assess, treat and discharge patients, often without the need for referral to other services.

They provide high-quality urgent medical help for patients when it’s not a life or limb-threatening emergency. Children with minor injuries or illnesses can also be treated at the UTCs.

X-ray facilities are available at both UTCs, together with emergency prescriptions.

Simon Cox, the ICB’s place director for East Riding of Yorkshire, said the NHS is committed to providing urgent treatment options in Bridlington and Goole that meet the needs of patients.

He said: “The evidence shows that the adjusted opening times at both Goole and Bridlington Urgent Treatment Centres have enabled us to make the best use of expert clinical teams, whilst maintaining an effective service for patients.

“We are committed to delivering the right care, in the right place, at the right time. If the temporary changes to the UTC opening hours are to be made permanent, it will help us to maintain focus on peak times of demand, allowing our teams to deliver safe, effective care for everyone who comes through our doors.

“However, before a final decision is taken, we want to hear from people in Bridlington and Goole.

"We would particularly like to understand the experiences of people who used alternative routes of care – such as NHS 111, out-of-hours GP services, local pharmacies or hospital Emergency Departments – when the urgent treatment centres have not been open.”