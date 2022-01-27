Volunteers wanted to become community first responders in East Yorkshire towns and villages

Community first responders come from all walks of life.

CFRs attend medical emergencies in their community and provide vital care, comfort and reassurance in the moments before an ambulance arrives.

They are trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and carry an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and oxygen, as well as basic first aid equipment.

No previous medical experience is required.

Volunteers are wanted for schemes in Bridlington, Market Weighton, Middleton-on-the Wolds, Driffield, Nafferton and Hornsea with hopes to create a new scheme in Kilham.

Patricia Kilner, community defibrillation trainer for YAS, said: “CFRs make an extremely valuable contribution to their communities.

“We know that in many medical emergencies, such as a heart attack, breathing difficulties or a collapse, the first few minutes are critical. If effective treatment can be given within those first minutes, lives can be saved.

“We have established schemes in Market Weighton, Middleton-on-the Wolds, Driffield, Nafferton, Bridlington and Hornsea but would welcome more volunteers so we can provide additional cover.

“CFRs come from all walks of life and volunteer for a variety of reasons. Many people find it rewarding to help people in need and give something back, while others benefit from learning new skills, meeting new people and becoming more connected with their local community.

A YAS spokesman added: “Full training is given to successful applicants who need to be over 18, physically fit and hold a full driving licence, having never been banned from driving with no more than three penalty points. YAS also runs Disclosure and Barring checks on candidates.

“We ask volunteers to be on-call for an average of seven hours a week, although depending on the size of the scheme, this can be flexible.