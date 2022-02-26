The North entrance of Scarborough Hospital.

The work will restrict access to the North Block when two of the hospital’s entrances will close from Monday February 28 until the end of March.

The North and Haworth Unit entrances will be closed while urgent work begins to improve the areas.

Patients and visitors are being encouraged to use the Main Entrance or the Radiology entrance for drop offs and pick ups.

Philip Michulitis, Capital Project Manager, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience while we carry out the works and ask for people’s patience and understanding while repairs are made to Haworth Unit.

“Improvements will include a much needed Changing Places fully accessible toilet facility on site which will be available to hospital visitors and to the wider Scarborough community and visitors to the area. Unfortunately this does mean closing the entrance until the end of March while these works are undertaken.

“We are also improving access to the North Entrance which involves a new door being fitted in the centre of the North entrance.

"This will allow improved access for trollies, wheelchairs and the discharging of patients on beds to ambulances.”

Areas most affected by the closures will be the whole of the Haworth Unit, cardiology, CCU, the MacMillan Unit, Ann Wright Ward, stroke unit and the end of life team.