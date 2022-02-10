Waters Ward residential care service ‘requires improvement’, says CQC inspection report

The care service at Bridlington Hospital is run by Glenfields Ltd.

The Adult Social Care Suite – Waters Ward – is run by Glenfields Care Home Limited.

The CQC report said: “Adult Social Care Suite – Waters Ward – is a residential care service within the grounds of Bridlington Hospital.

“The inspection was prompted in part due to concerns received about medicines, staffing and management oversight. A decision was made to inspect and examine those risks.

“We have found evidence that the provider needs to make improvements.

“The service can support up to 18 people who no longer need to be in an acute health care setting and are awaiting a package of care to return to their own home or awaiting admission to a care home.

“There were 12 people staying at the service at the time of our inspection.

“We found that people were not always receiving a service that provided them with safe, caring, responsive, well led care.

“Staff were not always recruited safely and appropriate checks on staff were not always completed.

“People were isolated upon their admission. The provider had not considered the impact of this on people’s wellbeing.

“There were sufficient staff with the right skills to support people to remain safe.

“Staff used their knowledge of safeguarding systems well to support people’s recovery, and care and support was tailored to meet people’s specific needs.

“However, some care plans and risk assessments were not completed in a timely manner.

“Quality assurance systems were in place to monitor the service. The provider understood their responsibilities and notified the CQC when needed. Staff received support to enable them to carry out their role effectively.

“People, relatives and staff had a say in how the service was run. The service worked well with others to provide people with joined up care.

“Effectiveness of the service has been rated good.

“This meant people’s outcomes were consistently good, and people’s feedback confirmed this.

“People’s care, treatment and support achieved good outcomes and promoted a good quality of life.

“We will continue to monitor information we receive about the service until we return to visit as per our re-inspection programme.”

The CQC inspection rating for the five key areas were:

○ Safe: Requires improvement

○ Effective: Good

○ Caring: Requires improvement

○ Responsive: Requires improvement

○ Well-led: Requires improvement

Go to tinyurl.com/35768ryk to read the full report.