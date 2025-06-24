Tirzepatide can now be prescribed to help people who are obese to lose weight.

Prescriptions for tirzepatide injections will not be available from GP surgeries or pharmacies in East and North Yorkshire – yet.

Tirzepatide, sometimes known by the brand name of Mounjaro, is a weekly injection that was initially licensed to help treat type 2 diabetes, but can now be prescribed to help those with obesity to lose weight.

The medicine makes people feel fuller so they eat less. In clinical trials, people taking it lost a fifth of their body weight.

Tirzepatide injections are now available on prescription in some parts of England – but only for those who meet very strict eligibility criteria.

To access the weight loss drug, people must also sign-up to ‘wraparound care’ which addresses lifestyle factors like diet and exercise.

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) is still finalising the details of the prescribing model and wraparound care that will be introduced in this area.

In the meantime, it says people should not ask their GP practice or pharmacy about getting tirzepatide on the NHS via prescription until the new community service has been brought in.

The ICB’s Chief Pharmacy Officer Laura Angus said: “The staged rollout of tirzepatide in Primary Care is being coordinated nationally by NHS England but is being led locally by integrated care boards.

“We are working hard to finalise the model we want to introduce in Humber and North Yorkshire and will share details with patients and stakeholders on our website, www.letsgetbetter.co.uk/weight-management, as soon as possible.

“However, it is important to stress that under the criteria that have been set nationally, only a relatively small number of people in our area, considered to have the greatest clinical need, will initially be able to get tirzepatide on the NHS – around 3,000 people out of a population of 1.7 million people.

“We understand the growing demand for weight loss injections, but at the same time NHS resources are finite and it’s important we prioritise those people whose weight puts their health at greatest risk.”

•Unregulated medicines can be fake, unsafe, or illegal. These can pose serious risks to your health. For further information, visit www.letsgetbetter.co.uk/weight-management