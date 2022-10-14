The charity York Against Cancer commissioned the unit in 2017, and following its launch it has helped hundreds of patients through their chemotherapy treatments.

Those eligible and under the care of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust can get their chemotherapy treatment at the mobile unit. The unit is staffed with qualified specialist nurses and offers parking on either side.

This unit’s aim is to enable those in outlying areas to get treatment in a comfortable and convenient way closer to home, rather than trekking to the main hospitals further afield.

Nicola Copeland, Beth Jaconelli, Wally Bacon, Debbie Kenny, Ami Orejas outside the MCU, happy to be back on the road.

It is also working to alleviate capacity in hospitals for more complex, longer procedures.

To mark the 30th anniversary of York Against Cancer, the £70,000 MCU was generously donated and now the 35 year mark has been hit, the charity is happy to see the unit’s wheels back in motion and helping cancer patients.

Lizzie Walker, cancer services matron at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are really excited and proud to see the mobile chemotherapy unit (MCU) back on the road and delivering care closer to our patients’ homes.

“The last few years during the Covid-19 pandemic have been extremely challenging and it was a very difficult decision to take the MCU off the road and focus on delivering care at our main sites.

The MCU shown back on the road ready to treat local cancer patients.

“We continue to be very grateful to York Against Cancer for their continued partnership in supporting the running of the MCU."

The unit visits Bridlington Hospital on Wednesdays, Malton Rugby Club on Thursdays and Selby Hospital on Fridays. This gives patients the option to reduce travel times and all the stress that comes with a longer journey.

Julie Russell, CEO of York Against Cancer, said: "The mobile chemotherapy unit has been one of our key milestones in cancer care here at the charity.

“We're so pleased to see it back on the roads again, supporting the services offered to patients, both those who use the mobile service and those who continue to be treated at the main hospital sites."