Whitby Hospital artwork and Roll of Honour book to go on display in two exhibitions

The exhibitions are free to attend and take place on November 27 and 28 at The Coliseum, between 10am and 4pm and at Pannett Art Gallery from December 1 to 5, between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

As part of this, artworks previously displayed across all site buildings have been taken down.

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust's Doff Pollard, Whitby Governor for the Trust Board, Sharon Mays, former Chairman of the Board, and trust Chief Executive Michele Moran at the new hospital site.

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust's Whitby Artwork Group is working together with NHS Property Services to provide an opportunity for the community to see the artwork and celebrate its significance.

The refurbished hospital has a modern look and feel, and most of the artwork will not be re-displayed.

The group wishes to hear from the community about where they might be best placed in the future - and is dedicated to ensuring that the history of the artwork is recorded.

Doff Pollard, Whitby Governor, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The exhibitions will provide an opportunity for anyone who holds information about the artwork, or the personnel listed in the Roll of Honour book, to come forward and tell us about them, or anything connected to the history of Whitby Hospitals.

"As the exhibition at The Coliseum coincides with the Whitby Christmas Festival on November 27 and 28, we hope local people will take the time to visit, look around and have their say.”

There will also be an opportunity for the public to learn a little bit more about their local hospital refurbishment, the Whitby Hospital Fundraising Appeal and how they can continue to get involved.