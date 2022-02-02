Following a programme of extensive surveys and investigations, the demolition of the main block started last month and will continue until April, when the unused portion of the site will be transferred to the local authority.

The landscape at the hospital site now looks very different.

Pete Beckwith, Whitby Project Group Chair, said: "Passers by and visitors will have seen for some weeks parts of the old building coming down.

Ongoing demolition of the old Whitby Hospital site.

"For staff and some in the local community, this has been an emotional time where they have said goodbye to old work areas, including the Maternity Ward, café and kitchen.

He said the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Whitby Hospital site, has supported staff by talking to them, not to them speak about how they feel, but to share stories and memories together.

Mr Beckwith added: "Some of our kitchen staff and porters have worked in the old building for over 40 years, and many have achieved important milestones in their careers in these buildings, so it has remained a priority for our trust to ensure we all have the opportunity to share our feelings and say goodbye to the old hospital in a positive light."

The newly refurbished part of the hospital, known as the Tower Block, completed in September last year and is now fully operational.

The modern new tower block - and the old Whitby Hospital site being knocked down.

Patients, staff and visitors have provided excellent feedback to the trust.

The café is also now open to the public and is based on the ground floor.

A lead artist at Whitby Hospital, Sarah Daniels, has now been appointed.

"This is an exciting milestone," said Mr Beckwith, "as it means we are now moving forwards with designing the new art projects that will be developed with community and staff engagement events at the hospital."

"We are pleased to be repatriating several pieces of the artwork where former ownership has been expressed and verified," he said.

It is planned to digitise the old artwork so people in waiting areas of the new hospital can see them on viewing screens.

The new dementia friendly garden is now planted with shrubs and trees to offer a relaxing outdoor space for patients, staff and visitors.

It is decorated with bench and storage shed as provided by the Trust Charity, Health Stars.

Whitby Hospital manager Sonia Rafferty thanked all staf, patients and the community for their commitment to the hospital over the years.

"It has been a challenging time, particularly during the pandemic, but I think I can speak on behalf of us all when I say it really kept us going," she said.