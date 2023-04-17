This meant that the hospital went from only seeing people with minor injuries, to also helping those experiencing minor illnesses.

The UTC also introduced new x-ray facilities that are fit-for-purpose for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When considering options for care in your local area, it’s not always easy to know where to go.

Whitby Hospital.

The team at Whitby UTC wants to help patients understand what they are here for, and some of the reasons you might find yourself in their care in the future.

Before attending the UTC, people are encouraged to call NHS 111 to understand whether the service meets their needs, and because 111 can book you an appointment to avoid long and unnecessary wait times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are in an emergency, the standard procedure is to call 999 immediately.

This includes experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath, sudden confusion, or heavy bleeding.

The UTC is not an Accident and Emergency department and should not be attended for serious, life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

Equally, if you are experiencing an illness that is not urgent, your best option would be to seek help from your GP practice or pharmacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When should I visit the UTC?

You should only seek help from Whitby UTC when experiencing a minor illness or minor injury that requires urgent attention but is not life threatening.

This includes:

- strains and sprains

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- suspected broken limbs

- minor head injuries

- cuts and grazes

- bites and stings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- minor scalds and burns

- ear and throat infections

- skin infections and rashes

- eye problems

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- coughs and colds

- feverish illness

- abdominal pain

- vomiting and diarrhoea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the UTC open?

Whitby UTC is open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

This includes Bank Holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

X-ray facilities are available from 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to noon on Saturdays.

X-ray facilities are not available on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

The UTC is unable to do chest, neck, back (spine), or hip x-rays.

You will need to attend your local A&E for these services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How long will I need to wait at the UTC?

The service aims to see all patients within four hours of arrival.

Please avoid calling the UTC to enquire about wait times as these can vary considerably depending on the day, time, and demand of the service.

To make sure you’re going to the right place for your need, please call 111 before travelling to the UTC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The advisors can also pre-book you an appointment to reduce your wait time.

Visit: https://www.humber.nhs.uk/Services/whitby-urgent-treatment-centre.htm to find out more about Whitby UTC, including what you can be treated for and how to attend.