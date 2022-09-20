Whitby Hospital launches Buy a Brick fundraiser - and create your own legacy at the site
As part of the Whitby Hospital Appeal, Health Stars have launched their Buy a Brick project, which allows people to buy a personalised brick which will form part of the landscaping wall on site.
So far, people have bought bricks to commemorate loved ones who were cared for at the hospital or have dedicated their brick to honour a member of staff, who went above and beyond for them in their time of need.
You can personalise your brick in any way you want.
You could include your own name, someone else’s or even a business or team, for example.
Bricks cost £20 each, but higher donations are gratefully received.
Visit the Health Stars website here: https://healthstars.org.uk/whitby/ if you are interested in buying a brick, and want to find out more or download an order form, or find the Whitby Hospital Appeal table in the lower entrance, near the café.