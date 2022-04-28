Whitby Hospital £13m redevelopment shortlisted for prestigious RICS award

The award is for the category Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project, following recent work to remodel and refurbish the Tower Block part of the hospital, which began in March 2020 and

was completed by October 2021.

Patients can now access a range of health services from this newly-refurbished part of the hospital, including a new Urgent Treatment Centre, podiatry services, physiotherapy, audiology and more.

Whitby Hospital's redeveloped Tower Block.

The Tower Block is also home to the Memorial Ward, where those who need to stay on the ward – and their families – have access comfortable spaces and facilities.

Peter Todd, Principal Construction Manager from NHS Property Services, which owns the Whitby Hospital site and submitted the nomination to RICS, said: “Our strategic and local teams have worked tirelessly to bring this project to life and the nomination from the Royal Institute for Chartered Surveyors is a testament to that.

"Whitby Hospital is a vital part of the local community, and we are delighted to be providing a modern, fit-for-purpose environment for patients to access key services.”

Michele Moran, Chief Executive from Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust – the main provider of services from the hospital – added: "We are delighted to have been shortlisted for a RICS Award, recognising the collaborative efforts made to ensure that the new hospital is built with the communities we serve in mind.

"The new facilities bring the local hospital into the new age, and will be fit-for-purpose for years to come.”

The refurbishment has been made possible thanks to a number of organisations, including the main contractor BAM, as well as the architects, medical architecture engineers, AE

Robb & Associates, and engineering business NG Bailey, which installed the mechanical and electrical infrastructure.

The refurbishment of the Tower Block – part of a wider project to renovate the hospital – had been led NHS Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG),

together with Whitby clinicians and patient representatives.

The CCG – which subsequently became part of NHS North Yorkshire CCG – approved the outline business case in November 2017, with NHS Property Services committing funding in February 2018, and BAM Construction then appointed as the design and construction partner for the project.

NHS North Yorkshire CCG Accountable Officer, Amanda Bloor, said: "Whitby Hospital and the NHS staff working there are cherished by the community and I'm delighted that, as health commissioners, we've been able to play our part in securing its future for generations to come.