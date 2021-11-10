Extra Care Housing has been developed in North Yorkshire since 2003 and there are now 27 schemes in operation with another scheme opening in the New Year.

And people can attend the next drop-in session on Friday November 12, between 10.30am and 2pm in Whitby Library on Windsor Terrace.

This is one of the largest programmes of its kind in the country, fulfilling a long-held ambition for Extra Care in every town and market town in the county.

From left: Doff Pollard, Whitby Governor; Sharon Mays, former Chair of Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust and Michele Moran, Chief Executive, outside the new Whitby Hospital tower block.

Extra care housing provides high quality, purpose built accommodation.

It gives older people, as well as younger people who require care and support, the opportunity to live in homes they can afford, in the heart of their own community, in Whitby, but with care and support, according to need, seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Extra Care gives people control over their own lives, their own front door and their own home where they can come and go as they please but with communal facilities such as a lounge, restaurant, hair and beauty room, guest suite and assisted bathing room.

It is an alternative to residential care and is designed to help older people and younger people with mental health support needs or learning, physical or sensory disabilities, to remain independent for as long as possible.

County Cllr Michael Harrison, Executive Member for Adult Services and Health Integration, said Extra Care in North Yorkshire had won widespread acclaim for the way in which it allowed people to live independent, happy and supported lives.

“We now want to know what people think of our proposal for Whitby and how we can ensure it meets the needs of people in the local area," he said.

"We will use the feedback to help shape the design features and services delivered in the scheme.”

As well as the Whitby Library drop in-session, people can also give their views in an online presentation taking place later this month.