Whitby Parkinson's UK cafe appeals for new activity leader

Parkinson UK’s Whitby cafe has issued an appeal for volunteers to help with the smooth running of the group, which is of great support to the Parkinson’s community in the area.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST
The monthly cafe provides an opportunity for people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones to come together and chat – but it needs a volunteer Activity Leader.

This is a flexible role with a big impact, ensuring that people with Parkinson’s can access activities that make a real difference to them.

The Activity Leader will welcome people to the group and keep in touch with members.

Whitby Golf Club hosts Whitby Parkinson's UK group meetings.Whitby Golf Club hosts Whitby Parkinson's UK group meetings.
Cara Connolly, Network Support Officer, Parkinson’s UK said: “Whitby cafe is a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but we rely on volunteers to help us keep it running.

"Without this incredible support these groups could be forced to close.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who can spare a couple of hours each month to volunteer alongside the amazing people at the Whitby group.

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in the community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people.”

The Parkinson’s UK Whitby cafe meets monthly on the third Monday at Whitby Golf Club between 11am and 12.30pm.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition.

Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

For more information or to discuss the role, contact Cara Connolly, Network Support Officer, via [email protected] or call 020 7963 3693.

