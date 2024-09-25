Whitby's Havelock Dental Practice earns a highly commended at 2024 Dentistry Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Havelock Dental Practice in Whitby has been awarded Highly Commended in the Practice of the Year category at the 2024 Dentistry Awards.

Kim Hancock, Practice Manager of Havelock Dental Practice, added: “We’re beyond excited to share this amazing news.

"We’re incredibly proud of this achievement, and it’s a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

"Here’s to reaching even greater heights next year.

"And a big thank you to Dentistry.co.uk for this incredible honour - we’re all thrilled!"

VIsit https://dentistry.co.uk/2024/09/16/the-2024-dentistry-awards-the-winners for the full list of winners.