Whitby's Jubilee House nursing home rated ‘Good’ at first CQC inspection

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group is celebrating after Whitby’s Jubilee House Nursing Home achieved a ‘Good’ rating in its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) report – a result that highlights months of hard work, investment, and dedication from the care team.

Jubilee House on the town’s White Point Road was recently acquired by Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, which has since carried out significant improvements both to the care services provided and to the home itself, including property upgrades and ongoing refurbishment.

The inspection praised the home across key areas such as safety, staffing, kindness, environment, and partnerships.

Highlights from the report included:

Jubilee House on Whitby's West Cliff.

•People felt safe living at Jubilee House and spoke positively about the care and support they received

•There are enough suitably trained, skilled and experienced staff to provide consistent care

•People are treated with kindness and compassion, with dignity and independence always respected

•The home is clean, well-maintained and undergoing an exciting programme of refurbishment

The result means all Saint Cecilia’s Care Group homes across Scarborough, Whitby, and Pickering now hold a CQC rating of ‘Good’.

Aaron Padgham, Managing Director of Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this rating for Jubilee House.

"When we brought the home into the Saint Cecilia’s family, we saw huge potential – and the team have worked tirelessly to realise that.

"The improvements, both in the quality of care and in the environment itself, have transformed the home.

"I’m proud of everyone involved, and it’s wonderful to see that hard work recognised by the CQC.”

Sam Taylor Rose, Registered Manager at Jubilee House, added: “This result is down to the dedication of our amazing team, who go above and beyond every day for our residents.

"We’ve worked hard on training, improving our environment, and making sure people feel safe, respected, and cared for.

"The feedback from the CQC – and from our residents and families – shows that Jubilee House is now a place people can truly call home.”

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group will host a special celebration later in the year, which will be open to the community, families and friends.