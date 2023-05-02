Jubilee House is sponsoring The Whitby Welcome Wednesday, run by the North Yorkshire charity Dementia Forward at Whitby Coliseum each week from 1pm to 3pm.

It provides the chance for people who live with dementia and their carers to meet up with others, create new friendships and enjoy activities, food and refreshments.

Jubilee House Registered Manager Tara Batra said: “When we heard about the Whitby Welcome Wednesday, we were only too happy to provide some support as it is a very valuable session for those with dementia in Whitby and their carers.

From left to right: Celia Imogen, CEO Whitby Area Development Trust; Hannah Coulson, Dementia Support Advisor for Whitby; Debby Lennox, Community Liaison Manager for Dementia Forward, Tara Batra, Registered Manager at Jubilee House.

“For those with dementia it is very important that they get out and about and enjoy fun and stimulating activities, as well as forming new friendships with others.

“Jubilee House is very keen to be involved in the Whitby community that we serve and look forward to supporting the Whitby Welcome Wednesday and seeing it grow from strength to strength.”

Debby Lennox, Community Liaison Manager for Dementia Forward, added: “We are delighted to be getting the Whitby Welcome Wednesday cafe up and running again after the pandemic and grateful for Jubilee House’s support.

“The drop-in offers a local opportunity for people with dementia and their carers to get vital support, information and advice.

“It is also an opportunity to enjoy fun activities, refreshments and the company of others. It becomes a part of a weekly routine, which is important to those with dementia.

"It is a drop-in session so anyone is welcome to call in.”

Dementia Forward is looking for volunteers to support the group and anyone with a couple of hours to spare would be made very welcome.

For more information on the drop-in sessions, for advice and support from Dementia Forward or to volunteer to help, contact the Dementia Forward Helpline on 03300 578592

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group bought Jubilee House last year and has since invested more than £250,000 on improvements to the home.