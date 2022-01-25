Whitby's Oakland nursing home saved as care group Saint Cecilia's set to take it over

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group will take over Oakland nursing home in the next few weeks, securing the care of its residents and the jobs of its staff.

All existing staff are being offered posts with the new employer, matching their current pay, terms and conditions.

The new owners have immediately begun recruiting new staff for the home and are looking for applicants for a number of posts.

Oakland Nursing Home, Whitby.

Saint Cecilia’s Director Aaron Padgham said: “We are pleased to welcome Oakland into the Saint Cecilia’s family and to ensure the continuity of care for its lovely residents and employment for its staff.

“We look forward to working with Oakland’s staff team, building upon what they have there and hopefully adding some Saint Cecilia’s magic to take the home forward to a bright, new future.

“We know there is work to do at Oakland and an opportunity to improve the home, as we have when we have taken on other homes in the past.

“The home faces challenges, but these are challenges that we, as care providers of some 30-plus years, have faced before. We have a track record of turning homes round.”

Oakland becomes Saint Cecilia’s second nursing home, joining Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home on Queen Margaret’s Road in Scarborough.

The company also has Saint Cecilia’s and Normanby House care homes and Saint Cecilia’s Day Care centre in Scarborough and the Alba Rose care home in Pickering.

The addition of Oakland, at White Point Road, Whitby, is part of a steady and planned growth for Saint Cecilia’s.

Mr Padgham added: “To survive and prosper in the current economic climate, we believe that the business needs to keep growing and the purchase of Oakland goes towards achieving that aim.

“It might seem that, in a time of great challenge for social care, we are going against the trend but for us it makes sense. It helps us to grow and strengthen the company and also provides opportunities for progression across the group for all our staff.

“This is an exciting move for us and begins an exciting new chapter for Oakland Nursing Home.”