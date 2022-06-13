Whitby's Oakland nursing home to be renamed Jubilee House in honour of Queen's platinum celebration

Oakland nursing home on White Point Road is getting the name change after it was taken over by Saint Cecilia’s Care Group.

The company put out an appeal for a new name and from a number of suggestions the most popular was Jubilee House, as the takeover happened during Jubilee week.

Saint Cecilia’s Managing Director Mike Padgham said: “As we mark the Queen’s 70-year reign, Jubilee House will be the perfect new name for Oakland.

Oakland nursing home in Whitby will now be called Jubilee House.

“For us it will celebrate the past and just as importantly, signal a fresh new start for the home as part of the Saint Cecilia’s family.

“There is also a certain resonance with the Queen’s own Platinum Jubilee message when she spoke of reflecting on the past and looking to the future ‘with confidence and enthusiasm’.

“We look forward to working with the home’s residents and their families and with the staff to give Jubilee House an exciting future.”

The nursing home is registered for 27 residents and has 25 staff.

All existing Oakland staff are being offered posts with Saint Cecilia’s, matching their current pay, terms, and conditions.

Saint Cecilia’s has appointed Tom Johnstone as interim manager and has begun recruiting other new staff for the home.